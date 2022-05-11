Watch
Amtrak and Penn Station exploring career opportunities for women

Amtrak changing the face of Baltimore Penn Station
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 11, 2022
BALTIMORE — When historic Penn Station was built in 1911, there weren't many, if any, women working on the project or in the transportation field.

Over 100 years later, Baltimore wants to make sure that never happens again.

Amtrak and Penn Station partners welcomed girls from Patterson High School today to explore the ins and outs of the station's Gothic halls.

Its part of Baltimore Transportation's "You" mentoring program that highlights career opportunities for women.

"Well we're hoping that the students will have an opportunity to be exposed to aspects of the building industry. That may inspire them to become professionals in either design. Construction, construction management," said Jacqueline Mims Rivera, construction manager.

The day also included a tour of the head house and presentations from female engineers and transportation professionals.

