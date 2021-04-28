America’s first electric fire truck stops in Maryland

MARRIOTSVILLE, Md. — America’s first electric fire truck was in Maryland Wednesday.

The revolutionary technology electric fire truck stopped by the Howard County Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville.

The truck was developed by Rosenbauer America. It’s fully electric and completely emissions-free. The truck's batteries last about two hours, it has an on-board generator that can fully charge the truck in 20 minutes or while the truck is driving.

There are three trucks being used in Berlin, Dubai, and Amsterdam.

Rosenbauer America is working to get trucks in Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, and Miami.

The company expects to make up to 100 trucks a year.

The truck that stopped in Maryland has been touring the country as congress considers an infrastructure and jobs plan, and policies to accelerate vehicle electrification.

Next, its heading to Washington, D.C. to be unveiled to congress.

