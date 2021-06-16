American Idol to hold virtual auditions for season 20 in Maryland

BALTIMORE — American Idol is preparing for its 20th season.

The show has announced the launch of “Idol Across America,”a live virtual nationwide search to find its next music sensation.

Virtual auditions will kick off August 6, giving hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, in front of an American Idol producer who will provide real-time feedback.

Below is a schedule of when you can expect Idol in your town.

Interested Marylanders should mark September 8 on their calendar.

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina (Aug. 6)

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York (Aug. 8)

Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas (Aug. 11)

Florida, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia (Aug. 13)

Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi (Aug. 16)

Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee (Aug. 18)

Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada (Aug. 21)

Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming (Aug. 23)

Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin (Aug. 25)

Open Call: Nationwide (Aug. 27)

Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah (Aug. 31)

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont (Sept. 2)

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. (Sept. 8)

For more information on auditions click here.