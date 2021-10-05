American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Baltimore relocating

BALTIMORE, Md. — The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Baltimore is relocating.

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has pledged a $2 million dollar challenge grant to support its new home.

The new, larger, and completely renovated building will be at 635 W. Lexington Street, across the street from the current facility.

Hope Lodge Baltimore has been in the city since 1987. The 26-room lodge is consistently at full capacity.

The new lodge will have 34 rooms, expanding the lodge’s capacity by over 30%. They'll be able to offer an additional 2,920 nights of lodging a year.

The American Cancer Society operates more than 30 hope lodge facilities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Each location offers patients and their caregivers a free place to stay while getting treatment in another city. Since 1984, ACC has provided more than 6 million nights of lodging, helping them save nearly $50 million in hotel expenses.

The grant will be directed toward a capital campaign. Fundraising for the campaign is ongoing. The American Cancer Society must raise $2 million by December 2022 to meet the challenge match requirement and receive the grant.