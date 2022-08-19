Watch Now
AMC Theatres honoring Olivia Newton-John with special "Grease" showing

Posted at 12:49 PM, Aug 19, 2022
AMC Theatres will be paying a special tribute this weekend to actress and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died last week at age 73.

Movie theaters nationwide will be showing "Grease," the 1978 movie that made her a star, announced AMC CEO Adam Aron.

According to the AMC website, "Grease" will be shown at 6:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the White Marsh theater; and at 10:20 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Annapolis theater.

The admission price will be only $5, and $1 from each ticket will go toward breast cancer research.

(Newton-John had been public about battling breast cancer.)

AMC has theaters in White Marsh, Owings Mills, Woodlawn, Columbia, Annapolis, and Churchville.

