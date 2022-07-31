Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight

An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company said it happened at about 3 a.m., near White Marsh Boulevard.
The fire company said on Facebook:
"Upon approaching the Route 40 and Route 43 intersection, another vehicle attempted to turn in front of them, striking the ambulance. This caused our ambulance to run off of the road. Our personnel were transported to a local hospital and have since been released. The original patient was transferred to another unit for transportation.
The Baltimore County Police Department investigated the incident and found the other driver at fault.
We will be operating out of a country reserve medic unit until our first line unit can be replaced."