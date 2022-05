WESTMINSTER, Md. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old in Carroll County.

Officials believe Savannah Heaton was abducted by 33-year-old Magen Ashley Wallen.

Savannah Heaton is described as white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Wallen is described as a white female about 5 feet, 3 inches tall about 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said the two are sisters.