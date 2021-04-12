Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old out of Philadelphia

items.[0].image.alt
PA State Police
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old out of Philadelphia.jpg
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:33:23-04

PHILADELPHIA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old out of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for the child (Byron McDonald). Police say he was last seen on April 9.

According to police, he was reportedly taken by his father (also named Byron McDonald). He's driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, bearing Pennsylvania registration LMD3353.

Call 911 if seen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020