Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old out of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old out of Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department is looking for the child (Byron McDonald). Police say he was last seen on April 9.

According to police, he was reportedly taken by his father (also named Byron McDonald). He's driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with tinted windows, bearing Pennsylvania registration LMD3353.

Call 911 if seen.