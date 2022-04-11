Watch
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old boy in Hampstead

Maryland State Police
Posted at 4:33 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 17:03:34-04

HAMPSTEAD — Maryland State Police are looking for missing 12-year-old Maxx Geiger.

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx just after 4 p.m. on Monday. He and his father Christopher Geiger were last physically seen in Hampstead and may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County.

Maxx is around 5'3'' and 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Christopher is 35-years-old, 6 feet tall and around 230 pounds.

They are traveling in the listed vehicle - a 2021 Black Jeep Wrangler. MD Plate: DV15797

