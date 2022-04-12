Amber Alert canceled, 12-year-old safely reunited with mother in Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Maryland State Police provided an update on an Amber Alert that was issued Monday for 12-year-old Maxx Geiger in Carroll County.

Maxx and his father, Christopher Geiger, were found unharmed inside a shed in Westminster around 10:40am Tuesday.

An overnight search for the father and son had been launched after Maxx's mother reported them missing Monday afternoon.

Christopher reportedly picked Maxx up from school on Friday, and the two hadn't been seen since.

After learning that Maxx didn't show up for school Monday, police became concerned for his safety and issued an Amber Alert.

Later that evening around 5pm, police located Christopher's black Jeep Wrangler abandoned in a farm field off Kate Wagner Road in Westminster.

After nearly 17-hours of searching, police zeroed in on a shed about half-a-mile from where Christopher's Jeep had been found.

Following negotiations, police were able to get Christopher out of the shed and take him into custody.

Maxx and a dog were also found safe inside the shed.

Christopher was taken to a hospital for evaluation and charges against him are currently pending.

There is no word yet on why Christopher kept Maxx.