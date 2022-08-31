Amazon to close warehouses in Essex and Hanover

BALTIMORE — Amazon will be closing two of its Baltimore-area warehouses, laying off a total of 353 employees.

The company filed a notice with the state labor department last week that it will be shutting down its facilities on Kelso drive in Essex (at a dead end, south of I-695), and on New Ridge Road at Charwood Road in Hanover.

Both facilities will be closing as of Oct. 25. The closure in Essex will lay off 163 workers, and the closure in Hanover will lay off 190 workers.

Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll said in a statement: