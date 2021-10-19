Amazon offers perks to fill 2,600 seasonal positions in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. — The online retail giant Amazon plans to hire 150,000 new workers for the holidays. More than 2,600 of those job opportunities will be available in Maryland.

Despite many companies reporting it has been nearly impossible to find enough workers, Amazon is in the midst of a hiring binge.

Amazon recently announced it was hiring people to fill more than 6,000 full and part time positions in Maryland. Now, it’s looking for seasonal workers.

These seasonal job opportunities come with a few perks to entice job seekers.

First, Amazon will offer a starting pay of about $18 an hour.

Second, the company will offer a sign-on bonus up to $3,000.

Third, some shifts will pay an additional $3 an hour.

Amazon officials say their seasonal positions not only offer high-paying part-time work but it could lead to a path to a full-time position.

New hires will be trained in a variety of positions including product stowing, picking, packing, and shipping.

Amazon officials say the company can help people jump start a new career.

It offers benefits such as a Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers either inside amazon or outside the company.

The company advises new hires that all Amazon facilities follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

Safety measures include mask wearing, social distancing in the warehouses, staggered shift start times and break times, as well as temperature checks to enter the building.

Anyone interested in applying for one of these new jobs with the online retailer, can apply online here.