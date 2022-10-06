Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amazon hiring 4,600 workers in Maryland for the holidays

Amazon packages
Ross D. Franklin/AP
In this Dec. 17, 2019, photo Amazon packages move along a conveyor prior to Amazon robots transporting packages from workers to chutes that are organized by zip code, at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Much of the boom in warehouse robotics has its roots in Amazon's $775 million purchase of Massachusetts startup Kiva Systems in 2012. The tech giant re-branded it as Amazon Robotics and transformed it into an in-house laboratory that for seven years has been designing and building Amazon's robot armada. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Amazon packages
Posted at 10:59 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 10:59:33-04

BALTIMORE — Amazon is looking to hire 4,600 workers in Maryland as part of a nationwide hiring effort for the holidays to get a total of 150,000 new employees.

The company is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in certain locations and average pay of more than $19 an hour, according to a press release sent out today.

Amazon is searching for full-time and part-time workers, as well as seasonal ones, for a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.

Many stores are now rolling out Christmas items as early as September, as they anticipate early shoppers. The National Retail Federation reported that holiday shipments started as early as May this year. Some business experts were predicting that inflation might lead to lower spending overall.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service is among those raising shipping rates for the holidays this year.

John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, said in a press release: “Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles. Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019