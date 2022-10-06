Amazon hiring 4,600 workers in Maryland for the holidays

BALTIMORE — Amazon is looking to hire 4,600 workers in Maryland as part of a nationwide hiring effort for the holidays to get a total of 150,000 new employees.

The company is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in certain locations and average pay of more than $19 an hour, according to a press release sent out today.

Amazon is searching for full-time and part-time workers, as well as seasonal ones, for a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.

Many stores are now rolling out Christmas items as early as September, as they anticipate early shoppers. The National Retail Federation reported that holiday shipments started as early as May this year. Some business experts were predicting that inflation might lead to lower spending overall.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Postal Service is among those raising shipping rates for the holidays this year.

John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations, said in a press release: “Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year-after-year or transition into full-time roles. Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network—this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions.”