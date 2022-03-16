Watch
Amazon building affordable-housing in Maryland

Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 05:57:06-04

MARYLAND (AP) — Maryland will be a part of Amazon's affordable-housing project.

The company will spend more than $120 million to build affordable-housing units close to transit stations near Seattle and Washington, D.C.

It's the latest example of a tech company trying to address the affordable housing crisis critics say the industry has exacerbated.

Amazon said Tuesday it is working with Sound Transit and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to construct a total of 1,060 homes near four public transit sites. The sites in Maryland include the cities of New Carrollton and College Park.

Amazon is building out another corporate hub in Arlington, Virginia, and is expanding operations in Bellevue, near its Seattle headquarters.

