Aluma Yoga is open for business!

BALTIMORE — Aluma Yoga wants you to know they’re open!

The yoga studio has locations in Mount Washington and Cockeysville. They offer several classes a day either in person or virtually.

Founder and CEO Melody Kleeman says there are many benefits to regular yoga practice.

"You will find a reduction in stress, an improved level of sleep, you can stretch out your body and build strength at the same time, overall you will find peace of mind and you will feel better,” said Kleeman.

Classes are limited to 14 people per class and masks are required.

Aluma Yoga also offers a 200-hour yoga teacher training program. Its 100% virtual.