Altercation at gathering leads to gunfire

WINDSOR MILL, Md. — Reports of a shooting along a commercial stretch of Liberty Road in the wee hours of the morning immediately presented a challenge to responding officers.

“Officers did respond to the 8100 block of Liberty Road where they located evidence of a shooting, but no victim,” said Officer D.J. Moore if the Baltimore County Police Department. “That victim was later located at Northwest Hospital suffering from at least a gunshot to the upper body where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Police have now identified that victim as 28-year-old Dejuan Ford and while detectives are remaining tightlipped about where he had been that night prior to the shooting, it appears it had been with a group of people where an argument ensued.

“At that gathering, there was an altercation, which then led out to the parking lot of the 8100 block of Liberty Road when the victim was shot,” said Moore.

If you have any information, which could help investigators, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.