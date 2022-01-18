Watch
Already jailed 17-year-old charged with murdering another teen last year in Annapolis

Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
<p>An Annapolis Police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 16:03:47-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 17-year-old has been charged with another teen's murder last year in Annapolis.

Christian Parada, 17, was found shot to death on September 10 in the 400 block of Captains Circle.

On Monday, police charged Daniel Fletcher, of Washington D.C., as an adult with his murder.

Fletcher was already in custody at an area detention facility on other unrelated charges.

He's currently being held without bond.

It's unclear if Parada and Fletcher knew each other. No motive has been revealed.

