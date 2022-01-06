Almost a dozen occupants displaced in an Annapolis house fire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Over 10 occupants were displaced in an Annapolis house fire, according to the Annapolis Fire Department.

At around 7 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received for a reported structure fire at 6 Bunche Street.

Units arrived to find a 2-story wood frame, single family dwelling with fire showing from the rear of the structure and roof. The incident was quickly upgraded to a working fire dispatch for additional staffing.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and placed the incident under control within 25 minutes.

Occupants were able to safely evacuate prior to the fire department's arrival and there were no reported injuries.

Six adults, four children and one dog have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.