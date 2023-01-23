Alleged members of West Baltimore's "Wick Squad" drug organization indicted

BALTIMORE — Nine members and associates of an alleged West Baltimore drug trafficking organization have been indicted, the Maryland Attorney General's Office announced Monday.

The group known as the "Wick Squad" is accused of illegally possessing firearms and distributing Fentanyl and cocaine around the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Leading up to the bust, undercover Baltimore Police detectives infiltrated the group by making controlled narcotics purchases.

Investigators carried out multiple search and seizure warrants that netted 11 firearms along with ammunition.

Among the nine men charged, eight are from Baltimore.

They include Jermaud Harris, 34; Dernell Faulkner, 33; Jermal Thompson, 32; Tevin Holmes, 31; and Justin Gregory, 30.

Harris and Holmes are currently being held without bail pending their respective trials scheduled for May and February.

Devon McKoy, 31, of Lynchburg, Virginia, also faces charges and is being held without bail until trial in May.

Three others were already convicted last year in connection to the operation, including Jerome Lewis, 35; Arthur Beard, 29; and James Jones, 29.

Lewis was sentenced to five-years behind bars, while Beard and Jones each received three-year jail terms for various handgun and drug charges.

“This is an example of our Group Violence Reduction Strategy in action,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “Imprisonment should not be a first resort, but if people decide that they are going to deny the opportunities on the table and continue down the path of crime and violence, we are going to hold them accountable with swift, certain, and legitimate consequences.”