Alleged members of '39 Babies' gang indicted

BALTIMORE — At just 19-years-old, Jalen Wise is now a fugitive with a $5,000 reward being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Baltimore Police

His 10 fellow members of a gang calling itself ’39 Babies’ are already in custody facing state indictments for crimes outlined by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

“Multiple incidents involving homicides, non-fatal shootings, firearm discharges, carjacking and other violent crimes---all involving these eleven individuals,” said Frosh.

Beginning with a murder in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue in December of 2019, ballistics have tied gang members to three other homicides and eight attempted murders.

“Drugs were funneled into Baltimore neighborhoods,” said ATF Baltimore Asst. Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby. “Violent acts were committed with no regard for human life or innocent bystanders. Firearms were used freely to retaliate, harm and murder.”

In fact, in one incident, gang members allegedly drove by a house and fired 36 shots at it, and one member faces more than a hundred different charges.

“This indictment sends a clear message to those engaging in criminal behavior that together with all of our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue those responsible for violence in Baltimore and insure they will be held accountable for their actions,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Like his fellow 39 Babies, which is derived from a Baltimore zip code where many members live (21239), Jalen Wise sought notoriety through a rap group they had formed posting videos with guns on full display.

If you know Wise’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-888-ATF-TIPS.