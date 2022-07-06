Alleged leader of truck convoy arrested Wednesday morning

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Today, Maryland State Police arrested the alleged leader of a truck convoy that stopped traffic in the area of southbound I-270 and south I-370 in Gaithersburg.

57-year-old David "Santa" Riddell, from Ohio, was arrested today at 9:00 a.m. by the Metropolitan Police Department.

The movement behind the convoy is known as "The 1776 Restoration Movement," and they had four convoys positioned to slow traffic to a stop for 30 minutes.

State troopers responded to reports of several truckers stopping traffic and failing to obey a lawful order to open portions of the highway on July 4.

After the convoy was dispersed, police applied for an arrest warrant for the alleged leader of the convoy.

Riddell shared a statement about the convoy:

"We did what we set out to do today. We inspired our supporters, we inspired our base, and we let those in high authority know we are NOT The People's Convoy. We let the WORLD know that we are NOT The People's Convoy. This first day was the easiest day of the peaceful protest. Now we're ON and it's about to get real.

David "Santa" Riddell

He was charged with disturbing the peace/hindering passage, disorderly, conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.

Riddell is currently waiting to be seen by a court commissioner in Washington, D.C.