Alleged impaired driver causes fiery crash that leaves Maryland State trooper injured

BELTSVILLE, Md. — A car driven by a suspected impaired driver went up in flames Monday morning, after crashing into a Maryland State Police cruiser.

It happened around 2am along northbound Route 1 near Ritz Way in Beltsville.

A trooper was already on scene blocking traffic for an earlier collision.

Police say 29-year-old Francis Ndoh, of Laurel, slammed into the back of the trooper's car which had its red and blue emergency lights on.

The impact caused the police car to hit the trooper sending him airborne, as he'd been outside just feet away handling the other crash.

That trooper was taken to Suburban Hospital and later released.

Ndoh's car caught fire following the crash. Other troopers on scene were able to pull him from the burning vehicle, and get him medical attention. He's since been charged with DUI.

