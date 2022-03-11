Alleged hit and run driver dies in crash while fleeing police in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A hit and run suspect died in a crash while reportedly fleeing from police in Waldorf Friday.

Just after 4am, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle for a crash.

By the time they got there, the driver had already left the scene.

A witness however gave police the driver's name and vehicle description.

About 40 minutes later, deputies saw the man driving in the area of St. Marks Drive and tried pulling him over.

He refused and led police on a pursuit along St. Charles Parkway. The driver quickly lost control of his truck and crashed. Paramedics pronounced him dead on scene.

The deputies dashboard cameras and microphones were activated during the incident, and could be released in the coming weeks.

Neither the officers or suspect's name have been released. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.