Alleged drunk driver charged after killing construction zone worker in Davidsonville

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — An alleged drunk driver is in custody after running over and killing a construction zone worker and trying to flee the scene.

It happened Tuesday just after 9pm at the intersection of Davidsonville and Kings Retreat Roads.

That area is currently undergoing road construction and repaving.

Police say Christopher Jonathan Asher was impaired when he rear ended a Honda Accord that was stopped at a road worker's stop sign.

Asher reportedly kept going and eventually hit 56-year-old Lizeth Guzman, who was working on the construction crew controlling traffic. She later died at an area hospital.

The Jeep Asher was driving became disabled after sliding off the road and hitting a sign.

Police arrested Asher after it was determined he'd been under the influence. He now faces a slew of charges including for negligent manslaughter and homicide by motor vehicle while impaired.

The Honda driver who Asher initially ran into was not hurt.