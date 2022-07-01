Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Alleged arsonist of four fires in single day arrested in Carroll County

Police say man set four fires in single day in Hampstead
Alleged arsonist of four fires in single day arrested in Carroll County
hager.jpg
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 17:38:28-04

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Someone spotted a fire Wednesday, just behind the Wendy’s, along Hanover Pike in Hampstead, then a trash can on fire at the nearby Roberts Field Shopping Center and then another larger fire in a tree line along Crystal Court, a short distance from Lauren Hoffmeister’s home.

Four fires were allegedly set on fire Wednesday by 33-year-old Wesley England in Hampstead in Carroll County.

“On my drive home from work, I did see a fire engine up there, but I guess the chaos had already completed, but I didn’t see anything,” Hoffmeister said.

MORE: Man charged with setting 4 fires in Hampstead on Wednesday

After the discovery of the third fire, people on a nearby street said they saw someone who appeared to be a woman walking away from the scene.

According to court records, the person was described as having a tattoo on their abdomen, wearing a short top, an orange bandana and pigtails.

Hours later, firefighters responded to a burning camper/trailer on Upper Beckleysville Road, and a Hampstead police officer spotted the suspect walking in the area and stopped him for questioning.

“During the course of their questioning, the gentleman actually admitted that he was the person responsible for those three other fires, and including the fourth and final fire,” said Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire.

When asked why he set the fires, the suspect, now identified as England, said he wanted to see how long it would take first responders to arrive, and how the fires would burn in that atmosphere.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019