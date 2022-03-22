Allegany County man arrested for possession of child pornography

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — An Allegany County man was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography.

Troopers took 20-year-old Justin Allen, from LaVale, Md., into custody following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Crimes Against Children.

Allen has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography.

He is being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.

Beginning in November 2021, the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the possession of child pornography online.

According to Maryland State Police, Allen was then identified.

Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, officials searched Allen’s home.

A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files, according to police.