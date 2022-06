BAY BRIDGE — Two westbound lanes are blocked on the Bay Bridge after a multiple car crash Friday evening.

Officials said four cars were involved in the crash, but they have not said if there are any injuries.

The fire department and EMS is at the scene as delays are a mile prior to the bridge.

The right lane has reopened.

Drivers should stay on US 50 on both sides of the bridge to keep local roadways open for first responders.