All lanes blocked on I-695 in Towson after vehicle crash

Providence VFC of Towson
Posted at 4:16 PM, May 02, 2021
TOWSON — Multiple agencies are on scene of a crash on I-695.

Officials say the accident is on the inner lane on I-695 at exit 28 Providence Road in Towson.

All lanes are currently blocked and expect delays, so use alternate routes.

