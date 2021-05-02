All lanes blocked on I-695 in Towson after vehicle crash

TOWSON — Multiple agencies are on scene of a crash on I-695.
Officials say the accident is on the inner lane on I-695 at exit 28 Providence Road in Towson.
All lanes are currently blocked and expect delays, so use alternate routes.
#pvfc29 Truck 297, Utility 299, & @BaltCoFire are on the scene of a crash on the IL I-695 at exit 28 Providence Rd #Towson. ALL LANES BLOCKED. Left lane on the OL blocked as well. Expect delays, use alternate routes and #MoveOver. #BCoTraffic #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/kYmQXgCcYr— Providence VFC of Towson, MD (@ProvidenceVFC29) May 2, 2021