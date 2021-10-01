All hands on deck trying to prevent gun violence in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Tonight Baltimore City promised an all hands on deck approach after a violent week in East Baltimore.

The city councilman for the area organized community agencies to walk through the neighborhood and hear from the people living through the violence first hand.

Monday afternoon neighbors were sent ducking for cover as someone shot and killed 42-year-old Daevon Lee.

Councilman Antonio Glover who represents the area called on police, DPW and other city agencies to come out and see what leads to these all too normalized instances of violence.

“To be able to build community that’s what we need," said community leader David Harris. "We need the government officials to do their job, so people who are not doing what they are supposed to be doing, we can help them."

“Crime is a byproduct of a bigger symptom that’s education and economics. My job as a council person and this is my first term, is to not just educate the community but also engage community by coming together as one," said Councilman Antonio Glover.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest in the shooting of a 14-year-old in East Baltimore over the weekend. You can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.