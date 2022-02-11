All flags at Howard County buildings flown at half-staff in honor of Chief Craig Ralston

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County is mourning the loss of Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Craig Ralston who passed away on February 3.

Ralston was a member of the department since since 2002 and rose through the ranks to become lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and deputy chief. He also received multiple honors, including Firefighter of the Year in 2002-2003.

County Executive Calvin Ball announced Friday that all flags at County buildings will be flown at half-staff in honor of Chief Ralston.

“Our sympathies are with the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Chief Craig Ralston of the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department,” said Ball. “Losing a pillar of our community is never easy, and I hope that his loved ones find comfort and peace in their memories of Chief Ralston. He will be missed.”