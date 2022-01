LAUREL, Md. — Grab your brushes, brooms and your sliding shoes...we're going curling!

It's one of the highlights of the Winter Olympics every year.

And with the Olympics less than three weeks away, we're getting a lesson on just how the sport works.

It's from the Potomac Curling Club, who held an open house in Laurel today.

It included some players who grew up on curling right here in Maryland and are now playing curling at a national level!