Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County

DENTON, Md. — Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road. The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the first 100 customers will get a gift bag with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites projeducts and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Jeff Baehr, Frederick regional vice president for ALDI, said in a statement:

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running. We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Denton and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

This will be the fifth Aldi supermarket on the Eastern Shore. The chain also has a store in Easton, Cambridge, Salisbury, and Berlin.