LINTHICUM, Md. — Airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights over the July 4th holiday weekend from Friday to Sunday, more than 12,000 other flights were delayed.

Things are looking good for travelers at BWI early Monday morning. There were no cancellations and a small growing number of delays but passengers flying through other airports across the country were not as fortunate.

It was a frustrating Fourth of July for people hoping to get-away for the holiday as passengers faced delays and cancellations at airports nationwide.

The website FlightAware shows there were 4,400 delays on Sunday with more than 300 flights canceled. Friday morning, there were more than 300 delays and more than 100 flights canceled.

Airlines blamed bad weather and staffing shortages for the travel problems.

The three airports affected the most over the weekend - were Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, Newark in New Jersey and JFK in New York

The cancellations and delays came as air travel returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration, TSA, said it screened nearly 2.5 million people Friday, more than 300,000 more people than the same week in 2019.

It was the most passengers passing through U.S. airports since February of 2020.

BWI fared better over the holiday weekend compared to many other airports across the country. There were 25 flights canceled at BWI on Saturday and only one flight cancelation on Sunday.

As of 9 o’clock Monday morning, there were 16 flight delays at BWI, and no canceled flights in or out of the airport.