Air travelers brace for hectic weekend

LINTHICUM, Md. — Army Dr. Shamecca Scott spent 10 hours on a flight back from South Korea to surprise her family and friends back in Baltimore for the Fourth of July holiday. She said the travel came almost without a hitch.

“There’s been a lot of conversations about… and the frustration,” Scott said. “We were in customs in Seattle and missed our flight because they were down 40 people.”

The White's are returning home to Sykesville after a two-week trip in the Grand Tetons and the Rocky Mountains.

“We did not want to hit the Fourth,” Jessica White said. “My husband and I are both teachers, and we usually do our vacations in June and purposefully this year, we did it earlier than we normally do to avoid traveling over the Fourth.”

Baltimore-Washington Thurgood International Airport got a taste of what’s to come last Thursday when more than 31,000 people flew out of here in the busiest single day in two years.

With a glut of people planning to travel this weekend, Delta Airlines announced it will allow customers to re-book flights scheduled from July 1 through July 4 with no fare difference or change fees as long as their origin and destination remain the same.

Of course, that won’t be an option for Shamecca Scott’s husband who is also on military leave bound for Baltimore, but he’s not scheduled to arrive until Friday.

“We’re here to see family and friends and, you know, just to come back home,” Scott said.

