AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia to close after 20 years

COLUMBIA, Md. — AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia is closing after 20-years in business.

Owners Joe and Mary Barbera have decided to retire at the end of January.

“We are thrilled about our pending retirement and the chance to spend more time with our family and we are grateful to our terrific and loyal AIDA team as well as the community that has supported us so remarkably over the last two decades," said Joe Barbera. “Our small team is like family and we would not have enjoyed our success without them. Over the next several months we will be celebrating our outstanding team, our loyal guests and everyone who helped make our dream a reality.”

The well known eatery has made its home at Columbia Gateway since opening their doors in 2002.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, who owns the space, has been hosting potential future tenants about possibly opening another restaurant at the location by early next year.