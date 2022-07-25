Watch Now
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 15:10:05-04

BALTIMORE  — In the past week, there have been four Maryland Lottery winners. The winners live in Clinton, Edgewater, Elkridge, and Ellicott City.

On July 18, the big winner was a Powerball score of $150,000. 

Also, the Mega Millions continues to climb beyond half a billion dollars; six players in Maryland scored third-tier prizes of $10,000 each in Annapolis, Catonsville, Hagerstown, Hanover, Pasadena, and Salisbury. 

In total, 38 winning tickets with $10,000 or more have been sold or redeemed in the past week, ending July 24. 

The Lottery paid nearly $28.8 million in prizes during that span. 

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, click here for more details.

