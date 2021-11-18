Watch
Agents in Baltimore intercept 1,000 counterfeit solar panels from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 18, 2021
BALTIMORE — U.S. Customs agents in Baltimore have seized 1,000 counterfeit solar panels imported from China that could pose danger.

The shipment of 365-watt crystalline silicon photovoltaic modules were initially detected September 23 destined for Denver, Colorado.

On October 27, a team of import experts and specialists determined the panels had not been lab certified.

The panels were also found to have ELT markings on them that were not approved by trademark owners.

Officials say the markings indicate whether a product is in compliance to North American performance and safety standards.

If authentic, the panels would have been valued at $275,000.

Counterfeit solar panels can be dangerous too.

Officials say they are generally made of substandard parts including wiring, silicon, glass and support framing, that may not be properly weatherized.

That could result in reduced or zero power generation or premature system failure, posing electrocution and fire hazards.

Fake panels also come with no warranty, rebates, or incentives, according to officials.

