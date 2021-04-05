Afters Cafe wants you to know it's open

BALTIMORE — Businesses in the Baltimore area need your help so they can keep their workers employed during these tough times.

After's Café in federal hill is letting you know we're open.

They've been serving coffee, pastries and frozen yogurt in the area for 10 years.

"Its been here 10 years. Pretty much everyone who lives in the neighborhood remembers when it opened. There's a couple other ice-cream shops in the neighborhood but like this one has been here the longest everyone knows and everybody knows after's."

You can stop in Tuesday through Saturday from 11 to nine or Sunday from 11 to eight.

A lot of businesses need our help to not just survive this pandemic... But to thrive during it.

