BALTIMORE — It's the biggest move since Gregory and Alex moved to Baltimore from Greece.

After nearly a hundred years of serving up hot dogs in Highlandtown. G & A Restaurant has moved to White Marsh, and judging by the crowd it was a great move.

They sold around 700 hot dogs on their opening day, and couldn't make it to closing because they ran out of food!

The new location is right off of Philadelphia Road, for more info on when they're open, click here.