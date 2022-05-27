After being shot in 2009, this man's death is now being ruled a homicide

BALTIMORE — After being shot more than a decade ago, a man's death has been ruled a homicide.

On December 30, 2009, Theodore Brown was shot in the head in the 1900 block of N. Wolfe Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition. He ultimately regained consciousness and in March 2021, was found unresponsive in the 1700 block of Harford Avenue.

After attempting to render aide, the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to his body.

And on May 27, 2022, homicide detectives were advised by the Medical Examiner’s office that Brown died as a result of being shot back in 2009, and therefore, this case is a homicide.