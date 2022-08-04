Watch Now
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete

Paul Jaffey, WMAR
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete
Posted at 11:38 AM, Aug 04, 2022
DAYTON, Md. — After five years, a road widening project along a portion of route 32 in Howard County is complete.

Construction was conducted in two phases at a total cost of nearly $170 million.

It transforms route 32 between MD 108 and I-70 from a two-lane road to a four-lane divided highway, separated by a center median and shoulders.

According to the state about 23,500 vehicles travel along that section of 32 each day, with that number expected to increase to 41,000 by 2042.

Other work accomplished during the project included replacement of the Triadelphia Road Bridge and construction of the new Terrapin Road, which connects the Vistaview community to Frederick Road.

Completion of the work was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting and Governor Larry Hogan in attendance.

