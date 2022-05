BEL AIR, Md. — We're sad to announce that after 11 years, 510 Johnnys in Bel Air will be closing their doors.

The restaurant made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook, stating that on May 29, they will be ceasing operations at this location.

While the location will be closing up shop, they do plan to reopen on a different site as soon as possible!

So be sure to stay up to date with them to find out when that location opens up.