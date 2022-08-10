Afro American Newspaper to celebrate 130 years strong in Greenbelt

BALTIMORE — Out of slavery. Off the Civil War battlefield.

In 1892, at the age of 52, John Henry Murphy Sr. decided to start a newspaper.

With a $200 investment from his wife Martha, the Afro American Newspaper was born on August 13, 1892.

WMAR-2 News

Mr. Murphy had 10 children. His five sons were in charge of circulation, advertising and editorial.

“And he told them that he wanted his five daughters to receive the pay they got every week," said Publisher of the Year Dr. Frances Draper.

The Afro will be celebrating 130 years on Saturday at Martin’s in Greenbelt.

The newspaper has covered every major event, from World Wars to Jesse Owens to Jackie Robinson to President Obama and it will continue to do so online at the afro.com.