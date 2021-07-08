Advocates calling for Assateague Island visitors to slow down after mare hit and killed

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. — It’s one of Maryland’s most cherished vacations spots.

Assateague Island is home to the wild ponies and is a rare location where people can see and camp among the wild herd.

One of those beloved horses was killed days after a hit and run.

Nancy Gaither with the Assateague Island Alliance calls it her little slice of heaven.

“I first started going there because of the horses. Love them all and know all 82 by name and can identify them,” Gaither said.

Her name was Moonshadow- a 4-year-old mare who always has her 3 month old filly by her side.

Police say both horses were badly injured when a driver hit them.

“She was grazing, she was eating, but there was a bulge on her side,” Gaither said. “They were watching her carefully.”

Moonshadow didn’t survive her injuries— but the hope is her Foal will make it.

“Everybody is worried about her, but we want you to know it seems she’s adapting to the band. There’s actually a couple of the mares who are taking her under her wing.”

Advocates are calling for an additional speed bumps because people just aren’t following the 25 mile per hour speed limit.

“In the area where Moonshadow was struck we’ve had two horses killed on that area of the road. We’ve also as several horses hit by cars not stopping which baffles me. People seem to be in a hurry to get places instead of coming and relaxing on the island.”

She’s Calling on everyone to do their part to help the most beautiful part of Assateague Island stay whole.

“Slow down, relax, breath, enjoy the island. If somebody is going the speed limit at 25 mph don’t pass them, which a lot of people do. Try to help to preserve the wildlife. Stay your distance don’t feed them that’s part of the issue too.”

To support the park and learn more about Assateague Island Alliance click here.