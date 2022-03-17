Watch
Adoption fees at Humane Society of Harford County drop to $16

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Mar 17, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Are you looking for a new pup? The Humane Society of Harford County has reduced their adoption fees on all dogs to just $16!

This is due to the shelter being filled to capacity.

Animals adopted from the shelter include a distemper vaccination, canine kennel cough vaccination, a rabies vaccination (if age appropriate), de-wormer, flea & tick preventative, the spay or neuter procedure, a microchip, a free sample bag of Hill’s Science Diet dry food and a general exam.

To see the dogs available for adoption, click here! The shelter is open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. weekdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

