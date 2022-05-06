Watch
Actor Henry Winkler coming to Baltimore in support of city's Hebrew Congregation

Posted at 3:30 AM, May 06, 2022
BALTIMORE — Emmy winning actor, author, and comedian Henry Winkler is coming to Baltimore.

The actor, best known for playing the iconic "Fonzie" on Happy Days will be speaking at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation's Night of Stars event on Thursday, May 12.

Winkler will be sharing funny stories from his career, life lessons, and how he overcame dyslexia to become one of Hollywood's biggest names.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation youth community. Tickets can be bought here:

https://www.baltimorehebrew.org/NOTS2022

