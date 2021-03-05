Menu

Activists march to Maryland State House demanding police reform

Copyright Getty Images
<p><span style="color: rgb(59, 58, 38); font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10px; line-height: 10px;">A statue of Thurgood Marshall stands near the State House, on May 13, 2013 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)</span></p>
Posted at 10:21 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 22:23:37-05

ANNAPOLIS — More than 200 activists marched to the Maryland State House Thursday afternoon demanding what they called "real police reform."

They held signs saying things like 'Real Reform' and 'Black Lives Matter.' They also held pictures of loved ones that were killed by law enforcement.

Protesters say that lawmakers promised to pass strong police reform during this legislative session, but compromises weaken some of those bills.

"Ideally we believe in full community control of the police," one activist said. "We believe the people in Baltimore, the people in the entire state should control the police department, control law enforcement, to hire and fire."

The rally ended by honoring more than 190 Marylanders who were killed by law enforcement since 2010.

