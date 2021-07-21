Activists call for Keith Davis' release

BALTIMORE — He's gone through four murder trials and is now on his fifth.

Now, local justice activists are saying enough is enough and want Marilyn Mosby to drop the case altogether.

Keith Davis Jr. is charged with killing Kevin Jones a Pimlico security guard in 2015.

His first trial ended in a hung jury. He was convicted in his second, but that conviction was overturned.

A third trial also ended in a hung jury.

His fourth he was convicted, but that conviction was also overturned on appeal.

A fifth trial is going on right now.

Today Davis' family along with social justice activists called on Marilyn Mosby to drop both cases.

They say there have been several problems with Mosby's prosecution, including false testimony allowed at Davis' trials.

"The state's attorney's office for Baltimore City has ignored facts that demonstrate Mr. Davis' innocence, they have misconstrued testimony, they have ignored their own witnesses testimony, they have misled the public, they have misled even themselves."

At the MTA news conference, WMAR also asked Mosby about her reaction on the push to get these charges dropped, though she didn't address the problems the defense brought up.

"I am going to fight for victims of crime in the city of Baltimore. That is my job, that is my role, that is my responsibility and my concern in that case is Kevin Jones," said Mosby

Davis is also facing charges for allegedly stabbing another inmate in a fight. He's in jail without bond as he awaits trial.