Activist cuts deal with prosecutors on obstruction charges from viral video with Harford County deputy

BEL AIR, Md. — A self proclaimed activist who was arrested in May for obstruction while recording a viral video of a Harford County Sheriff's deputy during a car stop has cut a deal with prosecutors.

Sean Reyes agreed to write an apology letter and complete community service as part of the deal.

The video started as deputy Keith Jackson and a pulled-over driver were speaking outside.

A man identified as Reyes walks over and confronts Jackson while taping with his cell phone.

Jackson asked Reyes multiple times, "can I help you?"

As Reyes got closer and closer, Jackson could be heard saying "back up please."

The incident carried on several more minutes with Reyes refusing to listen to any of Jackson's orders, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Following the altercation, the video went viral prompting the Sheriff's Office to release body worn camera footage in addition to launching an internal investigation.

In a statement, Harford County State's Attorney Albert J. Peisinger, Jr. said used proper de-escalation methods to gain control of the situation.

"Deputy Jackson’s actions that evening exemplify how our law enforcement routinely interacts with our Harford County community and how it should be done."

Peisinger also made clear his office would continue to prosecute anyone committing similar offenses in the future.

"I also want to make it perfectly clear that my Office will continue to prosecute any individual that hinders or obstructs our law enforcement agencies within our county."

Prosecutors say Jackson signed off on the deal before it was agreed to.