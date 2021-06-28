Active Baltimore City firefighter dies in motorcycle collision in Carroll County

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the loss of an active 19-year agency veteran.

Firefighter Paramedic Lori Underwood died Sunday in a motorcycle collision while off-duty.

The 43-year-old mother and her boyfriend, who is a Battalion Chief in Howard County, were leaving a Celebration of Life event in Carroll County when a car struck their motorcycle.

Lori later died at the hospital. Her boyfriend was flown to Shock Trauma by helicopter in serious condition.

“This is devastating and incredibly difficult for all of us,” Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said. “To say she will never be forgotten is an understatement."

Fire department flags will be flown at half-staff, at all stations until sunset the day of the funeral.

